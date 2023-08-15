A slow-moving storm that made landfall early on Tuesday cut off power to tens of thousands of homes, forcing the cancellation of nearly 900 flights and the order to evacuate 240,000 people.

Typhoon Lan, which was moving towards Japan from the Pacific Ocean, made landfall near Wakayama Prefecture's southernmost point, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) southwest of Tokyo. It devastated much of central and western Japan with its strong winds and heavy rain.

Authorities issued flood and landslide warnings, and some tornadoes formed.

Authorities claimed they had established evacuation facilities in secure structures and on high ground for citizens in 11 prefectures who had been advised to take refuge by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

As well as the disruption to flights, the dangerous rain and wind forced the closure of some roads and the suspension of dozens of train services.

The central Tokai region, home to Toyota Motor, was forecast to get 350 mm (13.8 inches) of rain over the following 24 hours, or roughly three times the monthly normal.

Typhoon Lan had sustained winds of 150 kph (93 mph) and was moving northwest across the west of the main island of Honshu at around 15 kph (9 mph). It was forecast to reach the Sea of Japan by early Wednesday and move north, according to Japan's weather agency.