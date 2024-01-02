Five crew members are reportedly missing following a collision between a coast guard plane and a passenger plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, which led to a significant fire, as per Japan's coast guard. The collision involved the coast guard aircraft MA722 and a Japan Airlines plane.

While the pilot managed to evacuate and alert the authorities, the remaining five crew members are yet to be accounted for and the aircraft's condition remains unknown. All 379 passengers on the passenger plane were able to evacuate safely before the plane was consumed by the fire.

Footage from Japanese broadcaster NHK showed flames emanating from the plane's windows. Reports from Japanese news outlets suggest that the plane may have collided with another aircraft post landing at Haneda airport.

The flight is said to have taken off from Hokkaido. Firefighting crews were later seen attempting to extinguish the fire. Further details on the incident and potential injuries are yet to be confirmed.

Also read: Watch: Flight catches fire on Tokyo airport runway