Japan's East Coast of Honshu was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on Richter Scale on April 4. It was the second jolt Japan faced after a 6.1 magnitude of earthquake struck the nation in the morning.

As per the National Center for Seismology, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 04-04-2024, 08:46:33 IST, Lat: 37.77 & Long: 141.70, Depth: 55 Km ,Location: Near East Coast of Honshu, Japan"

Earlier, in a seismic event of significant magnitude, Taiwan was rocked by a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale early Wednesday morning. The temblor, the strongest to hit Taiwan in 25 years, struck at approximately 7:58 am local time, with its epicenter located about 18 km south-southwest of Hualien. The earthquake's impact was not confined to Taiwan alone, as it triggered a tsunami alert in Japan's Yonaguni Island.

The aftermath of the quake was immediately felt in Taiwan's Hualien city, where buildings were toppled, and train services were suspended across the country. The earthquake monitoring agencies provided varying readings of the quake's magnitude, with the US Geological Survey (USGS) recording it at 7.4, while Taiwan's agency reported it as 7.2 on the Richter scale.

Japan, one of the world's most tectonically active countries, has strict building standards designed to ensure structures can withstand even the most powerful earthquakes. The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, experiences around 1,500 jolts every year, the vast majority of which are mild.

Also read: Earthquake of 7.4 magnitude strikes Taiwan, tsunami alert in Japan