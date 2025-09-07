Japan's Prime Minister Ishba Shigeru resigns

Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru announced on September 7 that he is resigning as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), less than a year after taking office.

The decision comes weeks after the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito suffered major losses in July’s upper house election, leaving the ruling bloc without a majority in either chamber of parliament.

Ishiba confirmed his resignation on X, writing, "Today, I have decided to resign from the position of President of the Liberal Democratic Party."

At a press conference, he said he would not run in the party’s upcoming special leadership contest. NHK World reported that Ishiba’s move is aimed at containing divisions inside the LDP, which has been rattled by fundraising scandals and internal power struggles.

Citing progress on a deal with the United States over tariff measures, Ishiba explained that it was an appropriate time to step aside. He said he instructed LDP Secretary-General Moriyama Hiroshi to begin preparations for a leadership vote in line with party rules.

The resignation follows months of pressure from right-wing factions within the LDP. Ishiba had pledged to tackle inflation and push party reforms, but the coalition’s election setbacks fueled demands for him to take responsibility.

According to NHK World, Ishiba met former Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and Agriculture Minister Koizumi Shinjiro on Saturday. Sources said both urged him to resign, stressing that party unity must come first.

The LDP is expected to launch the process of selecting a new president immediately.