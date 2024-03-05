Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the world's richest person again, reclaiming the top spot from Elon Musk. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos's current net worth stood at USD 200 billion, while Musk's dipped to USD 198 billion.

The Index published on Tuesday reveals that in the past year, the Tesla CEO lost about USD 31 billion, while the Amazon founder gained USD 23 billion.

In January 2021, Musk toppled Bezos to become the richest person in the world, with a net worth of USD 195 billion.

Two years later in May 2023, Musk had dethroned tycoon Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, to reclaim the title of the richest person in the world.

Arnault first overtook Musk as the world's richest in December 2022 when Musk’s Tesla witnessed a steep drop in value.

According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Arnault is now the third richest with a net worth of USD 197 billion, followed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (USD 179 billion) and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (USD 150 billion).

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani feature in the 11th and 12th spots, respectively.

While Ambani's net worth stood at USD 115 billion, Adani's was USD 104 billion.