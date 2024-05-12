During a private fundraiser in Seattle, President Joe Biden delivered pointed remarks about his predecessor, Donald Trump, characterizing him as "clearly unhinged" following his loss in the 2020 election. Biden expressed concern over what he perceived as a significant change in Trump's behavior post-defeat, suggesting a psychological unraveling.

Despite his assessment of Trump's mental state, Biden emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant, acknowledging the competitiveness of the upcoming election. His comments coincided with recent polling data indicating a slight advantage for Trump over Biden among registered voters, with Trump maintaining steady support at 49 percent compared to Biden's 43 percent.

Biden conveyed confidence in his campaign's progress while acknowledging the tightness of the race. Meanwhile, Trump has been occupied with legal proceedings in a Manhattan courtroom, while Biden has maintained an active schedule of policy speeches and campaign events. He has frequently critiqued Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, using public appearances to highlight differences in approach.

During a recent speech to builders, Biden humorously criticized Trump's suggestion to inject bleach as a COVID-19 treatment, quipping that "it all went to his hair." The fundraiser in Washington state, hosted at the home of former Microsoft executive Jon Shirley, provided an intimate setting for Biden to connect with supporters and underscore his commitment to leading the nation forward.