US President Joe Biden condemned the Israeli air strike that killed aid workers in Gaza and stated that he was “outraged and heartbroken”. He made the statement on April 3.

Israel's investigation of the incident "must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public," Biden said in a statement.

"Even more tragically, this is not a stand-alone incident," he said. "This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed."

Along with Palestinians and a dual citizen of the US and Canada, the attack on the WCK convoy claimed the lives of citizens of Australia, Britain, and Poland. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, had earlier declared that the incident was sad and unintentional, and the Israeli military had promised an impartial investigation.

Biden said Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers or civilians in Gaza.

"The United States has repeatedly urged Israel to deconflict their military operations against Hamas with humanitarian operations, in order to avoid civilian casualties," he said.

According to Biden, he will continue to press Israel to do more to get aid into Gaza.