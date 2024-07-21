Joe Biden announced on Saturday, July 21 that he is withdrawing from the US presidential election. The 81-year-old President stated that his decision was made in the nation’s best interest, emphasizing, "It is in the best interest of the country for me to stand down."

#International: U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign amid growing calls within his Democratic Party for his stepping down.



He endorsed his Vice-President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.#JoeBiden #KamalaHarris #Nomination #VicePresident pic.twitter.com/YBDdgO7dIR — India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) July 22, 2024

Biden’s unexpected decision comes after increasing pressure from prominent figures within the Democratic Party. Among those urging him to step aside was former President Barack Obama, who has played a significant role in shaping the party's strategies and leadership choices. The mounting calls for Biden to end his re-election bid reflect concerns within the party about the upcoming election and the need for new leadership to galvanize voter support.