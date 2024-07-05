In a radio interview, US President Joe Biden sparked confusion by referring to himself as the "first black woman to serve with a black president." This latest gaffe occurred during a conversation with Philadelphia's WURD radio station as the nation celebrated Independence Day.

Biden's statement, intended to highlight his vice-presidency under Barack Obama and his collaboration with Vice President Kamala Harris, instead resulted in a mix-up. He said, "By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice-president, first black woman… to serve with a black president."

The comment quickly drew attention, adding to the series of verbal missteps the President has made recently. This incident follows his poor performance in a recent presidential debate, which has placed him under intense scrutiny.

Political analysts suggest that Biden's intended message was to emphasize his historical partnerships with both Obama, the first black U.S. president, and Harris, the first black female vice president.

In another radio interview on The Earl Ingram Show, aimed at black listeners in Wisconsin, Biden appeared to reference the Supreme Court’s recent decisions, saying, "You need someone who is going to make sure that – the Supreme Court just issued a decision, by the way, that threatens the American principle that we have no kings in America. There’s no one above the law."

During Fourth of July celebrations, Biden also referred to Donald Trump as his "colleague" and mumbled about road congestion, further fueling concerns about his communication clarity.