The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton for their groundbreaking work in machine learning and artificial neural networks. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the decision, highlighting the researchers' contributions to the field of artificial intelligence.

Hopfield, known for his development of associative neural networks, created a structure capable of storing and reconstructing information. This innovation laid crucial groundwork for modern machine learning systems.

Hinton, often referred to as the "godfather of AI," invented a method allowing neural networks to independently discover properties in data. His work on deep learning has become instrumental in the development of large-scale artificial neural networks widely used today.

The laureates' research bridges physics and computer science, applying physical principles to create computational models that mimic human-like learning and memory functions. While machines cannot truly think, their work has enabled computers to perform complex tasks previously thought impossible.