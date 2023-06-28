The Myanmar junta's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticised US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint statement on the "deteriorating situation in Myanmar."

On June 22, both PM Modi Joe Biden issued a joint statement in which they expressed grave concern about Myanmar and asked for the release of all political detainees, the formation of constructive dialogue, and the transition to an inclusive, federal democratic government.

Despite this, India is one of the few foreign states that maintains diplomatic relations with the dictatorship. It has volunteered to help with the junta's intended poll, which Western countries have denounced as a sham.



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The United States sanctioned Myanmar's Ministry of Defence and two state-owned banks, Myanma Foreign Trade Bank and Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank, which were used by the military to purchase weaponry and other products in foreign currencies last week.

The junta responded that it had detained no one against the law.

According to a report in The Irrawaddy, the statement reads, “The Foreign Ministry seeks understanding, support and constructive cooperation of the international community to the government’s efforts to build a union based on democracy and federalism as well as condemnation of terrorism in all its forms to ensure peace and stability and development in Myanmar.”.

Over 150 individuals have been sentenced to death by the dictatorship. However, according to the announcement, it gave amnesty to 62,818 detainees and reduced 59 death sentences to life imprisonment.

The commuting of 38 death sentences to life imprisonment occurred before of the Chinese foreign minister's visit to Naypyitaw in May.

According to observers, the adjustments were made to appease Beijing.