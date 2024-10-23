Justice Yahya Afridi has been appointed as the 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan, succeeding Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. His oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for October 26, following his nomination by a 12-member parliamentary committee under the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The appointment received official approval from President Asif Ali Zardari after a recommendation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Justice Afridi has been serving as a Supreme Court Justice since June 2018, bringing significant experience to his new role.

A notable figure in the legal community, Justice Afridi began his legal career as an advocate in 1990 and gained Supreme Court admission in 2004. He previously served as the Assistant Advocate General for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and as Federal Counsel for the government of Pakistan.

His judicial journey advanced when he was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Peshawar High Court in 2010 and later confirmed as a permanent judge in 2012.

Justice Afridi made history in 2016 by becoming the first Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).