K P Sharma Oli, aged 72, has been appointed as Nepal's Prime Minister for the third time on July 14, leading a newly formed coalition government tasked with restoring political stability in the country.

Oli's reappointment follows the ousting of Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who lost a confidence vote in the House of Representatives on July 12, leading to the formation of the new government process as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution.

President Ram Chandra Paudel formally appointed Oli to lead the coalition government comprising the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and the Nepali Congress (NC).

In a late-night development on Friday, Oli secured his candidacy for Prime Minister with the support of NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba, presenting a joint endorsement from 165 members of the House of Representatives. This alliance included 77 members from Oli's CPN-UML party and 88 from the NC.

Previously, Oli had served as Nepal's Prime Minister from October 11, 2015, to August 3, 2016, and then again from February 5, 2018, to July 13, 2021.