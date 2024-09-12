U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shook hands at the 9/11 Memorial in New York on Wednesday, marking the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks. This gesture followed their earlier confrontation in a heated presidential debate hosted by ABC, where they clashed on critical issues including immigration, abortion rights, and foreign policy.

The memorial ceremony, attended by President Joe Biden, Trump, Harris, and other dignitaries, saw Biden and Harris paying respects at all three significant 9/11 sites: Ground Zero in New York, the Pentagon, and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania. Trump, accompanied by his running mate Senator JD Vance, also participated in the commemorations, visiting a New York City firehouse and the Flight 93 site.

At the memorial, while the political rivals stood a few feet apart, the ceremony was marked by solemn tributes to the 2,977 victims who perished in the attacks. Victims’ relatives, however, used the occasion to call for accountability, urging Harris and Trump to pressure Saudi Arabia regarding its potential involvement in the attacks, as most of the hijackers were Saudi nationals.

The day's events were a blend of reverence and politics, with Biden, Harris, and Trump all facing scrutiny and calls for justice amidst the commemorations. The 9/11 Memorial serves as a somber reminder of the tragic events and the enduring impact on American and global security policies.