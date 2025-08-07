Kapil Sharma’s cafe targeted again in Canada; Gangster Goldy Dhillon claims responsibility

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant, Kap’s Cafe, located in Surrey, Canada, came under gunfire once again on Thursday, marking the second shooting incident in less than a month at the newly launched establishment.

This time, gangster Goldy Dhillon, who claims affiliation with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the attack through a social media post. The message read:

"Jai Shree Ram. Sat Shree Akaal, Ram Ram to all brothers. The firing that happened today at Kapil Sharma's Kaps Cafe in Surrey has been claimed by Goldy Dhillon, affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We called him [allegedly the intended target], but he did not answer the call, so we had to take action. If he still does not respond, then we will take the next action in Mumbai soon."

The authenticity of the post and the claim made by Dhillon have not been independently verified by India Today or Canadian authorities as of now.

The incident comes weeks after a previous attack on July 9, when Kap’s Cafe was first targeted in a late-night firing. That assault was claimed by Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi, who is on India’s most-wanted list and has known ties with the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Law enforcement agencies in Canada are continuing their investigation into both incidents. The repeated attacks have raised serious concerns over the security of Indian-origin businesses in the region, particularly those linked with high-profile public figures like Kapil Sharma.