Indian-American Kash Patel officially took charge as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, marking a historic moment as he took the oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where Patel was administered the oath by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. His girlfriend and family members stood by his side, while other relatives were seated in the front row. Patel succeeds Christopher Wray after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Fox News reported.

In his address following the oath, Patel reflected on his journey as a first-generation Indian-American and described his appointment as a testament to the American dream. "Anyone who thinks the American dream is dead, look right here. You are talking to a first-generation Indian who is about to lead the law enforcement agency of the greatest nation on earth. That can't happen anywhere else," he remarked.

Patel also emphasized his commitment to upholding accountability within the FBI, signaling a strong focus on transparency and integrity in his leadership.