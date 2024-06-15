Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance on June 15 since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March. The 42-year-old royal joined her husband, Prince William, their three children, and other members of the royal family at the annual Trooping the Colour parade, celebrating King Charles III's official's birthday.

Donning a elegant white dress with black trim by Jenny Packham and a coordinating hat by Philip Treacy, Kate rode alongside Princes George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte in the Glass Coach, waving to well-wishers lining the Mall.

This marked Kate's first public outing since December when she attended a Christmas Day service in Sandringham. Weeks later, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess had undergone "planned abdominal surgery" on January 16 and would take time off to recover.

In March, Kate bravely revealed her cancer diagnosis, although the specific type remains undisclosed. According to the palace, she began preventative chemotherapy in late February and has been making "good progress," although she acknowledged on Friday that she is not "out of the woods yet."