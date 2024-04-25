At least 38 people have been killed by floods across Kenya and the Kenya Red Cross Society in a statement declared that the flood situation is moving from emergency to disaster level.

Normal business has also been disrupted by the heavy floods in the African nation.

According to the reports, 38 people along with the destruction of property have been caused by the heavy rains.

In Nairobi’s Mathare slums, at least one person was killed while six others were missing in the Kenyan capital following the heavy downpour.

Residents of this settlement found themselves stranded in their homes due to the severe flooding.

Some areas were completely cut off from the city due to stormwater flooding the streets, and reports of the main bridge in Kitengela flooded by the Athi River came up.