The United States government has strongly condemned the recent act of vandalism and attempted arson carried out by pro-Khalistan supporters at the Indian consulate in San Francisco. The incident, which occurred on July 2, saw a group of radicals setting fire to the consulate premises in the early hours of the morning.

Quick action from the San Francisco Fire Department quickly subdued the flames, preventing any major damages or harm to consulate staff. Local, state, and federal authorities have been notified and are investigating the incident.

While the damage was limited, the incident has raised concerns about the security of diplomatic facilities. The authenticity of a video released by Khalistan supporters claiming responsibility for the attack has not been independently verified.

In response to the incident, Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department, took to Twitter to express strong condemnation: "The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense."

This incident follows a similar attack that occurred in March, when pro-Khalistani protesters targeted and damaged the Indian consulate in San Francisco. The previous incident drew sharp condemnation from the Indian government and the Indian-American community, who demanded swift action against those responsible.

Hours before the attack on the Indian consulate, pro-Khalistani supporters in London pulled down the Indian tricolour flag flying atop the Indian high commission. These incidents have highlighted growing concerns over the activities of Khalistan radicals and their impact on diplomatic relations.