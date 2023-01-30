The Indian diaspora and supporters of Khalistan got into a fight in Australia on January 29 during a referendum called by the banned "Sikhs For Justice" for the establishment of an independent Sikh state.



Local media reported that a small fight broke out at 4.30 p.m. on January 29 when a group of supporters of India who were waving national flags arrived at the voting site in Federation Square, Melbourne.



Two men, aged 34 and 39, were arrested and issued a penalty notice by the Victoria Police, who used pepper spray to quell the protests.



Supporters of Khalistan were shown attacking Indians in broad daylight with sticks in a number of Twitter videos. Additionally, they were stealing and damaging the Indian Tricolor.



BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, "I strongly condemn anti-India activities by pro Khalistani in Australia." in response to the videos. With these activities, antisocial elements attempting to disrupt the country's peace and harmony must be dealt with severely, and those responsible must be held accountable.



According to reports in the media, two men were injured at the demonstration, one with a head injury and the other with a hand injury. The police are continuing their investigation into the injuries.



Pro-Khalistan Sikhs For Justice are running the Khalistan Referendum campaign all over the world, calling for a new state that would include the Punjab regions of northern India and Pakistan.



Also read : Myanmar regime shelling kills 12-year-old girl in Sagaing Region, brother grievously injured