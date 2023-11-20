The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday registered a case against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over Air India threat video.

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, on November 4, issued threats through a video, saying Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's name would be changed and it would remain shut on November 19.

He also threatened people planning to travel via Air India airlines on that day, saying their "lives would be in danger".

The NIA in a statement said that the probe agency has booked Pannun under sections 120B, 153A & 506 of the IPC and sections 10, 13, 16, 17, 18, 18B & 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.