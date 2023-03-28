In a bizarre attempt to recover 'lost bullets', North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a whole city under lockdown after 653 bullets went missing during a military pullout.

According to two reports, the dictator's officials searched house to house in the city of Hyesan, which has a population of roughly 200,000 people, for the munitions.

'The city... will stay on lockdown until all 653 bullets are discovered,' an unidentified resident of Hyesan's northern province of Ryanggang told RFA's Korean Service.

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The assault rifle ammo went stolen on March 7, while forces from the Korean People's Army 7th Corps were withdrawing from the area surrounding the city, which borders China.

They were stationed there in 2020 to enforce the border closure during the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Earlier, in an effort to step up its crackdown on Western media, North Korea has now warned that it will detain parents if their kids are seen watching Hollywood movies and TV shows.

The parents of a son or daughter who are caught watching a Hollywood or South Korean film will probably end up suffering for six months in a labour camp. The children who watched it will get an unbelievable five-year term, according to the reports.

Before, parents who were found to have committed the "crime" could get away with a stern warning.

Reports also suggested that Pyongyang has rolled out "Inminban" - a compulsory neighbourhood watch meeting in which the regime's orders trickle down to communities.