Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un is planning to travel to Russia later this month and meet President Vladimir Putin to discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with more weaponry for its war in Ukraine and other military cooperation, according to reports.

Reports state that the North Korean leader will be traveling from Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, probably by armored train, to Vladivostok, on the Pacific Coast of Russia, where he would meet Putin.

Meanwhile Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled last month to North Korea seeking to acquire additional munitions for the war.

Last week at the United Nations, the United States, Britain, South Korea and Japan said in a joint statement that any deal to increase bilateral cooperation between Russia and North Korea would violate Security Council resolutions forbidding arms deals with Pyongyang -- resolutions that Moscow itself had endorsed.

They said that following Shoigu's visit to Pyongyang, another group of Russian officials traveled to North Korea for follow-up talks on arms purchases.

Any talks between Kim and Putin would come as Ukrainian carries out a highly-scrutinized counteroffensive in the south and east of the country, which Putin on Monday claimed was being unsuccessful.

Also read : Manipur: ITLF condemns legal threats against Editors' Guild of India, accuses valley-based media of fabricating news