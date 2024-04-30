King Charles III will resume public duties today with a visit to a cancer treatment charity, marking his first formal engagement since his cancer diagnosis three months ago.

This event kicks off his carefully managed return, leading up to hosting Japan's emperor and empress in June. While his attendance at summer royal events remains uncertain, Charles will adjust his schedule to prioritise recovery. His public appearance underscores his advocacy for early diagnosis and treatment, a cause he's championed throughout his illness.

By openly discussing his health issues, including prostate problems and cancer, Charles has spurred increased awareness and action, with a notable surge in people seeking advice about prostate health following his disclosures