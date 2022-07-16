WhatsApp is working on extending the time limit for the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature, said reports.

Now, the company has reportedly started rolling out the feature for some beta users. The Facebook-owned app was working on increasing the time limit of the feature to two days and 12 hours instead of the existing one hour, eight minutes, and 16 second limit.

As per reports, there are two new features that could come out for WhatsApp users soon.

One of the features is called Quick Reply. The second one is Reaction Preview.

Furthermore, the Meta-owned messaging platform is also working to fix a bug in its app.

The feature is available for beta users and is soon expected to be available for all.

Whatsapp recently announced that its users will now be able to use any emoji as a Whatsapp reaction.

The feature will enable both iOS and Android users to use all available emojis to react to Whatsapp messages.

Earlier on July 12, WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart issued a warning for Indian users, advising not to use the modified version of WhatsApp since doing so might result in serious issues.

Reminder to @WhatsApp users that downloading a fake or modified version of WhatsApp is never a good idea. These apps sound harmless but they may work around WhatsApp privacy and security guarantees. A thread: — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 11, 2022

Whatsapp started testing the message reaction feature four years ago. The popular messaging app then released the feature for some users in May this year.