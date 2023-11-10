Korean singer and songwriter Nahee has died, according to various Korean media outlets. She was only 24. The reason of her death is still unknown.

As of now, neither her agency nor her family has issued any kind of statement regarding her demise. Nahee's funeral will reportedly take place on Friday at Pyeongtaek of Gyeonggi Province.

As soon as the news of her death came out, fans took to her last (and first) Instagram post to pay their tribute. One person wrote, "May she rest in peace." "The little dog is now alone, oh my god rest in peace," read another comment. One fan mentioned, "Unfortunately I met you very late, your songs comfort me (I don't know the translation) because of your beautiful voice, rest in peace and I love you!" Yet another user mentioned, "Rest in peace sweet angel."

Nahee started her career as an independent vocalist and songwriter and released her single, 'Blue City', in 2019. She also has tracks like 'Blue Night' and 'Gloomy Days' to her credit. Her last song before her death was 'Rose,' a track she had dedicated to her fans. Rose had released earlier this year.