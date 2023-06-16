Reports of a firefight between the Myanmar Army (MA) and combined forces of the People's Defence Force (Myanmar) (PDF) and Kuki National Army (KNA) (B) have been received.

The fighting started approx at 0330hr on 15 June near the PDF number 1 bn (location 1.5km East of BP 72)

As per sources, at around 8 AM- two fighters dropped four bombs approx 2.5 km East of the IMB. The smoke plume was also observed and the sound was heard.

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No firing was heard post-8 AM, however, casualties are yet to be ascertained.

Previously incidents of Myanmar Army Aerial bombardment was reported near IMB were reported on April 21 and 27, 2023. The Camp Victoria opp BP 27 was targeted.

Camp Victoria is said to be a hideout of the Chin National Army.

The Kuki National Army (KNA) was one of the 25 extremist groups of the Kuki-Zomi tribes that had agreed to a suspension of operations (SoO) in Manipur a few years ago. In March, the Manipur government withdrew from the SoO agreement with the KNA and the Zomi Revolutionary Army.

The Kuki, Zomi, and Chin people are ethnically related.