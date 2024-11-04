Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, is experiencing unprecedented levels of air pollution, leaving its 14 million residents struggling to breathe under a thick blanket of smog. As the Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketed to an alarming 1,067 on Saturday, Lahore has twice topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities in recent days, reflecting a severe health crisis.

Pakistan’s air quality classifications reveal the severity of the situation: an AQI between 401 and 450 is labeled 'severe,' and any level above 450 is considered 'severe plus,' underscoring the danger for residents. Lahore’s current AQI has far surpassed these thresholds, leaving the city in a state of emergency.

Authorities responded by implementing a “green lockdown” starting Monday. Under this plan, schools will remain closed for a week, while 50 percent of government and private sector employees have been instructed to work from home. To reduce emissions, additional restrictions have been placed on tuk-tuks operating with two-stroke engines, open-fire food vendors, and construction activities. Last month, school children were also barred from outdoor physical activities until January 2025, and school hours were adjusted to avoid peak pollution periods.

The government has attributed part of the pollution crisis to transboundary factors, with Punjab’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb asserting that pollutants were carried into Pakistan by “strong winds” from India. At a press briefing on Sunday, Aurangzeb urged for diplomatic talks with New Delhi to address the pollution issue jointly. She emphasized that this challenge requires cooperation between the two countries, calling it “not a political but a humanitarian issue.”

Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz echoed these sentiments, calling for “united efforts with India against smog,” which she described as a shared enemy of both nations. A second provincial official, Raja Jehangir Anwar, highlighted stubble burning in India as a major contributor to the hazardous air quality, calling it a “biggest headache” for Pakistan as it worsens Lahore’s pollution.

Officials have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, keep doors and windows closed, and remain indoors to minimize exposure. The city’s schools will remain shut until at least November 9, when the government will re-evaluate the pollution situation.

The severe pollution in Lahore, which exceeds the World Health Organization’s safe levels, has far-reaching health implications. Research from the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute reveals that exposure to Lahore’s current pollution levels could reduce life expectancy for residents by up to 7.5 years.