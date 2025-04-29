India has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as the deadliest civilian assault since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Speaking at the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VoTAN) at the United Nations, Deputy Permanent Representative Yojna Patel underlined the urgent need for a united international response.

"The Pahalgam terrorist attack represents the largest number of civilian casualties since the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008," Patel said. Highlighting India's long experience with cross-border terrorism, she noted that such acts leave "profound scars" on victims, families, and entire societies.

India's statement comes at a critical time when international solidarity against terrorism is gathering strength. Patel thanked world leaders for their support, saying, "India deeply appreciates and values the strong, unequivocal support and solidarity extended by leaders and governments across the world in the wake of the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam."

Calling attention to global obligations under international law, Patel stressed that all those involved in acts of terror must face justice. "As the UN Security Council in its statement has said, perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism must be held accountable and brought to justice," she said.

Patel reiterated India's consistent position that terrorism, under any pretext, is unjustifiable. "Acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever, and by whomever committed," she added.

In a strong endorsement of victim-centred initiatives, Patel welcomed the formation of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network, calling it a major step forward. "The establishment of the Victims of Terrorism Association is a significant step in this regard. It will create a structured, safe space for victims to be heard and supported," she said.

Patel emphasised that victims must remain central to counter-terrorism strategies, stating, "India believes that initiatives like VoTAN are essential to strengthening the global response to terrorism, ensuring that victims remain at the centre of our collective efforts."

Turning to political misuse of UN platforms, Patel issued a pointed rebuke to Pakistan without mentioning it by name. "It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India," she said.

She referenced recent admissions made by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, which have been widely reported internationally. "The whole world has heard Pakistan's defence minister, Khwaja Asif, admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview," Patel pointed out.

Calling Pakistan a "rogue state," Patel said its actions have fueled terrorism and destabilised the region. "This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state, fueling global terrorism and destabilising the region," she said.

Wrapping up her remarks, Patel urged the international community to act decisively. "The world can no longer turn a blind eye. I have nothing further to add," she concluded.