Amir Hamza, co-founder of the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was injured in an accident at his residence in Lahore and is currently receiving medical treatment, sources close to the matter confirmed on Tuesday.

Initial speculation on social media suggested that Hamza had sustained gunshot wounds; however, a subsequent investigation has categorically ruled out such claims, confirming the injuries resulted from a domestic accident.

Hamza, a veteran of the Afghan mujahideen, is widely recognised as one of LeT's founding ideologues. Known for his inflammatory speeches and ideological writings, Hamza formerly served as the editor of the group’s official publication. He has authored several works, including Qafila Da'wat aur Shahadat ("Caravan of Proselytising and Martyrdom") in 2002.

Designated as a sanctioned terrorist by the United States Treasury Department, Hamza is believed to have served on LeT’s central decision-making committee, playing a significant role in recruitment drives, fundraising, and prisoner negotiations.

In the wake of Pakistan’s 2018 financial crackdown on LeT-linked charities—Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation—Hamza reportedly parted ways with Lashkar and went on to establish a splinter outfit named Jaish-e-Manqafa, allegedly aimed at continuing militant activities, including those in Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities have not released an official medical update on Hamza’s condition.