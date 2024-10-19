Amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Lebanon launched a drone on October 19 which exploded near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea, southern Haifa, according to Reuters.

As per Netanyahu's spokesperson, the Israeli PM and his wife were not present in the house at the time of the attack.

Meanwhile, Lebanon also fired two other drones which were downed by air defences, triggering sirens in the Tel Aviv area. The third drone attack, however, struck a building in Caesarea, causing a loud explosion.

Lebanese brothers targeted Netanyahu's residence in a drone attack pic.twitter.com/EZWp5hgneG — Iran Military (@IRIran_Military) October 19, 2024

While no casualties were reported, Saudi outlet Al-Hadath claimed a part of the building was damaged in the drone attack.

As per Israeli media, the drone flew about 70 kilometres from Lebanon before hitting the building in Caesarea.

The attack comes two days after Israeli forces killed Yahya Sinwar, the architect of Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.