Lebanon was shaken by a series of devastating explosions on Wednesday, September 18, when walkie-talkies belonging to Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed armed group, detonated across the southern regions of the country and the suburbs of Beirut.

According to Lebanon's health ministry, the blasts resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people and left more than 450 others injured, marking one of the deadliest days since tensions with Israel began escalating nearly a year ago.

The explosions occurred just a day after a similar incident involving the detonation of thousands of pagers, which killed 14 people, including two children, and injured approximately 2,800 more. The recent walkie-talkie blasts also targeted areas near a funeral being held by Hezbollah for a member killed in the pager explosions, further escalating the violence. Disturbing footage of the incident quickly spread across social media, igniting fear and concern among the public.

Hezbollah responded to the escalating situation by launching rocket attacks on Israeli artillery positions, marking the first such strike against its long-standing rival since the pager explosions. The attack underscored the heightened volatility in the region and raised concerns about the potential for a broader conflict. The ongoing 11-month war between Israel and Gaza has further complicated the situation, with many fearing that the violence could spill over into a full-blown regional war.

Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, condemned Israel’s actions, accusing the country of driving the Middle East toward the brink of regional conflict through dangerous escalations. Meanwhile, the United States, while denying any involvement in the explosions, called for urgent diplomatic efforts to prevent further violence. A U.S. official revealed that while Israel had informed Washington of its intention to take action in Lebanon, no details were provided, leaving the U.S. surprised by the intensity of the operation.

As Lebanon reels from the devastating attacks, the international community watches closely, fearing that these deadly incidents may ignite a wider war across the Middle East.

Also read: 9 killed, 2800 injured in deadly pager explosion in Lebanon amid tensions with Israel