A member of the Palestinian terrorist Hamas group and a civilian were killed after an Israeli drone strike targeted a car in southern Lebanon near the coastal city of Tyre.

Israeli strikes have killed or injured a number of high-ranking members of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Lebanon as well as Hamas, an ally of Hezbollah, in various sections of Lebanon since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in Gaza on October 7.

Hadi Mustafa, a member of the Qassam Brigades, the group's military arm, was named by Hamas as the slain member. He came from the Rashidieh refugee camp in Tyre, where Hamas has a significant presence, according to Lebanese state media.

The Israeli military released a video of the strike and said Mustafa was directing cells to attack “Israeli and Jewish targets” in different parts of the world and reiterated that the Israeli army and security agencies will go after Hamas wherever the Palestinian group is active.

The other fatality, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency, was a Syrian national riding a motorbike close to the targeted vehicle. It also stated that the strike caused injuries to two persons.

