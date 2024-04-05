Scientists have issued a stark warning about the looming threat of a deadly bird flu pandemic, cautioning that it could be "100 times worse than COVID." The alarm comes after a rare human case was discovered in Texas, signaling a concerning development in the spread of the H5N1 avian flu.

The virus has been on the radar since a new strain was detected in 2020, affecting wild birds across every state and spreading to commercial poultry and backyard flocks. However, recent cases involving mammals, including infected cattle herds across four states and a dairy worker in Texas, have escalated concerns.

Experts, including bird flu researcher Suresh Kuchipudi and pharmaceutical industry consultant John Fulton, have highlighted the pandemic potential of the H5N1 virus. Kuchipudi emphasized the virus's ability to infect various mammalian hosts, including humans, making it a global threat.

Fulton expressed grave concerns, suggesting that the virus could be significantly deadlier than COVID if it mutates and maintains its high fatality rate. Currently, around 52% of humans infected with H5N1 since 2003 have died, compared to less than 0.1% fatality rate for COVID.

Symptoms of the bird flu are similar to other flu strains, with some cases leading to severe pneumonia and potentially life-threatening complications. The recent case in Texas, where the infected individual experienced only mild symptoms, underscores the need for vigilance and swift action.

While health authorities reassure the public that the risk remains low, the virus's detection in cattle raises concerns about potential mutations and increased transmissibility to humans. Efforts to develop vaccines and monitor the situation are underway to mitigate the risk of a widespread outbreak.

The US government, including the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is closely monitoring the situation and taking proactive measures to protect public health. Despite assurances, the looming threat of a lethal bird flu pandemic underscores the importance of preparedness and vigilance in addressing emerging infectious diseases.