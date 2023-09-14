The devastating flash floods triggered by storm Daniel, has left more than 30,000 homeless in the eastern city of Derna, Libya with the death toll climbing to 5500, according to the International Organisation for Migration's report.

The United Nations agency also noted that several individuals have been left without shelter in neighbouring towns as the number of missing stands at 10,000 and 7,000 injured due to the catastrophic floods.



Also read : Libya declares Derna disaster zone after devastating floods kill more than 5300

The flash floods resulted in the breaching of two river dams when the storm descended on Sunday afternoon.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the beginning of a press conference on Wednesday preceding next week's annual high-level General Assembly session, again expressed his deepest condolences and full solidarity with all those affected by the flooding in Libya and the deadly earthquake in Morocco, Xinhua news agency reported.

"These heart-wrenching disasters have claimed thousands of lives and affected countless families and communities," he said.