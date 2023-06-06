Linda Yaccarino, the former executive of NBCUniversal, officially joined Twitter as its new CEO on June 5.



The news was confirmed after she updated her position on her LinkedIn profile.

She previously worked as head of advertising, and Ms Yaccarino had earlier stated that she had been inspired by Elon Musk’s vision to create a brighter future.



Linda Yaccarino is looking forward to helping transform the social media platform.

"I've long been inspired by [Musk's] vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!", Yaccarino tweeted.

Since Musk acquired Twitter, advertisers have fled the platform, worried that their ads could appear next to inappropriate content after the company lost nearly 80% of its staff. Musk earlier this year acknowledged that Twitter had suffered a massive decline in ad revenue.

According to reports, Yaccarino will be helping in building an “everything app”, which Musk has previously stated that it could offer a variety of services such as peer-to-peer payments.

He also hinted that digital ads would continue to be a core focus of the business, by selecting an advertising veteran.

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