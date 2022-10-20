Just after six weeks after her appointment as the Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss resigned on October 20 after 45 days in power.

Notably, with the exit of Truss, it will be regarded as the shortest term for a British Prime Minister so far in Britain's history.

"I recognise that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen," Truss told reporters.

Notably, in barely six weeks as Prime Minister, she was forced to renounce practically all of her policy agenda with the collapse of her approval ratings.

"I was elected as the leader by the Conservative Party with the mandate to change the economic crisis and turmoil and delivering energy bills and on cutting national insurance...this morning I met the chairman of 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week", she added.