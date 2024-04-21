Indian-origin candidate Tarun Ghulati who is contesting to challenge Sadiq Khan’s bid for a third term as London Mayor has expressed his desire of running London like a “seasoned CEO” promising many benefits for all.

Asserting that UK citizens have been betrayed by major political parties, the Delhi-born candidate firmly believes that his experience in business and investment would be the ideal remedy for London in the effort to revive its fortunes as the global bank of the world.

Ghulati is stepping forward as an Independent candidate amidst a group of 13 contestants vying for the local elections scheduled on May 2. The elections will witness London citizens cast votes for their Mayor and also for members of the London Assembly.

Referring to London as a unique global city, where diverse cultures converge to flourish, Ghulati said, “As Mayor, I will build London’s balance sheet such that it is the premier choice for investment, safeguarding safety and prosperity for all its residents. I will transform and run London effectively and efficiently like a seasoned CEO. London will be a profitable corporation where profitability means the well-being of all. You will all be part of the journey. Let’s do it for our London, our home.”

Ensuring safety on the streets of London stands as one of his top priorities, alongside boosting visible community policing, increasing officer presence in neighborhoods and scrapping unpopular policies by incumbent Sadiq Khan, the Indian-origin contender stated, “It is about having enough bobbies on the beat, having the resources for police officers to do their jobs; which means making the streets safe for women to walk at night, with muggers and burglars being caught and punished.”

Ghulati's priorities also include affordable housing, lower council taxes, increased tourism, and free school meals. The winning mayoral candidate will handle a wide range of local issues, from transportation and policing to housing and the environment.

“We did not want ULEZ, LTNs or 20mph speed limits and many other poor policies… Climate change is happening and we need to mitigate its effects but that cannot be done by making everyone live 15 minutes from home or to penalise commuters in areas with little public transport. What changes we need to make must be paced with public opinion, not imposed arbitrarily on wallets coping with the cost of living,” Ghulati added.