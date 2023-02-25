In reference to Iran's repeated threats to exact revenge on the US for killing a senior Iranian commander, a top Revolutionary Guards commander has reportedly said that they are aiming to kill former US president Donald Trump along with two other officials.

The commander did, however, make it clear that Iran did not mean to harm "poor soldiers" when it attacked US-led forces in Iraq with a ballistic missile days after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed by a CIA drone strike in Baghdad in 2020.

"God willing, we are looking to assassinate Trump," the head of the Revolutionary Guards Amirali Hajizadeh said in a televised interview.

''Military leaders who gave the order to assassinate Soleimani, including (former Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo, should also be put to death,'' he added.

Amirali Hajizadeh, the chief of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace unit, stated that this happened after Iran produced a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 kilometres. This is sure to create concerns in the West after Moscow used Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.

"Our cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km has been added to the missile arsenal of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Hajizadeh, told state TV.

Iranian officials have frequently pledged to exact severe punishment on Soleimani. Despite objections from the United States and concerns from European nations, the government has increased the scope of its missile programme, particularly its ballistic missiles.

Iran claims to have given Moscow drones before the Ukraine War and Russia has targeted infrastructure such as power plants and buildings with drones.

The Military stated in November that rumours citing Hajizadeh as stating Iran has produced a hypersonic ballistic missile were unreliable.

Also read: Love beyond borders: Pakistani girl crosses two countries to marry lover in Bengaluru