Eight people were killed on board along with two motorists on the ground after a light plane crashed into a street in Malaysia’s central Selangor.

"For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists -- one in a car and one on a motorcycle -- also perished together with the eight on board the plane," stated the local police chief.

Malaysia's civil aviation authority said in a statement that six passengers and two flight crew were on board the aircraft when it crashed, though it did not confirm any casualties.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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