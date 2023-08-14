Mohammed, a 45-year-old guy, started a disorderly scene, after which a Malaysian Airlines flight had to be diverted.

He is seen berating the passengers and aircraft crew in the allegedly leaked video, which has gone viral.

He is heard calling himself a "slave of Allah" while yelling at them.

Standing in the aisle, while holding a backpack against his chest the man points to the passengers around him saying, “My name is Mohammed, slave of Allah.”

Due to the inconvenience caused, flight MH122, which was bound for Kuala Lumpur had to return to Sydney, Australia.

“In the interests of safety, the commander of the flight made the decision to return to Sydney”, the Malaysian airline released the statement.

"The flight, carrying 194 passengers and five crew onboard, landed safely at 3.47pm hours. The safety and comfort of our crew and passengers are of upmost importance to Malaysia Airlines,” they added.

The man was arrested by the police and is expected to be charged, according to the Australian Federal Police.

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