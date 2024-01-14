The Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu has requested the Indian government to withdraw its military presence from the island nation before March 15 amid simmering diplomatic row with India.

The development comes following strained relations between the two countries over recent derogatory comments made by Maldivian ministers targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



It is a developing story. More details awaited

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