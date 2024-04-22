In a significant electoral outcome, President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling People's National Congress (PNC) has achieved a resounding victory, garnering a supermajority in the Maldives Parliament following Sunday's parliamentary elections. With a voter turnout exceeding 200,000 citizens, a total of 326 candidates contended for 93 seats in the upcoming parliamentary assembly, including six newly established seats.

While the ruling party's candidates competed for 90 seats, opposition contenders encompassed 89 candidates from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), 39 from the Democrats, 10 from the Jumhoory Party (JP), four each from the Maldives Development Alliance (MDA) and the Adhaalath Party (AP), and two from the Maldives National Party (MNP), alongside 130 independent candidates.

Initial results reveal President Muizzu's PNC clinching victory in over 60 seats, comprising approximately two-thirds of the total seats, excluding independent candidates aligned with the party, as well as candidates from the MNP and MDA—both allied with the ruling coalition.

This electoral triumph signifies a notable shift from the Maldivian Democratic Party's (MDP) supermajority win of 64 seats in the 2019 elections, with the then-opposition PPM-PNC coalition securing merely eight seats, as highlighted by Sun Online. Previous election outcomes underscored the varying fortunes of ruling parties, with the PPM claiming majority in the 2014 elections, while the MDP encountered similar challenges in 2009.

Against the backdrop of evolving political dynamics, President Muizzu's tenure has witnessed fluctuations in diplomatic relations with India, from critical rhetoric during and post-presidential polls to subsequent appeals for debt relief and affirmations of India's significance as the Maldives' "closest ally," according to local media reports. In a recent interview with local outlet 'Mihaaru', Muizzu emphasized ongoing discussions with India to alleviate repayment burdens stemming from substantial loans, aiming to expedite project implementation without detrimental impacts on bilateral relations.