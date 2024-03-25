Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has called upon current President Mohamed Muizzu to prioritize dialogue with neighboring countries, particularly India, to address the archipelago nation's financial struggles. Solih's remarks come in response to Muizzu's recent appeals to India for debt relief amidst strained relations between the two countries.

Solih, speaking at a rally in Male' to support Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) candidates, emphasized the need for cooperation and dialogue to overcome financial obstacles. He noted media reports suggesting Muizzu's willingness to engage with India for debt restructuring, but highlighted that the nation's financial burdens primarily stem from debts owed to China rather than India.

Addressing the gathering, Solih stressed the importance of shedding stubbornness and seeking constructive dialogue with neighboring nations. He expressed confidence in the willingness of neighboring countries to assist but criticized Muizzu's apparent reluctance to compromise.

Furthermore, Solih accused the current government of deceiving the public and attempting to take credit for projects initiated during his presidency. He lamented the lack of transparency and alleged falsehoods perpetuated by government ministers.

The strained relationship between Maldives and India has intensified since Muizzu assumed office with the president demanding the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives. Despite tensions, Muizzu has maintained that India remains the Maldives' closest ally, emphasizing the importance of the bilateral relationship.

Muizzu's conciliatory tone towards India comes ahead of Maldives' parliamentary elections scheduled for April 21. However despite the significance of India-Maldives relations, Muizzu has yet to visit India since taking office, opting instead for a state visit to China in January.