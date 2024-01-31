Maldives' Prosecutor General, Hussain Shameem, has been reportedly stabbed by unidentified individuals. Shameem, appointed by the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), currently the Opposition party, was in office until November last year.

The attack follows a series of similar incidents on Maldivian parliamentarians. Concurrently, the MDP claims to have gathered sufficient signatures to initiate a no-confidence motion for impeachment against President Mohamed Muizzu.

The motion against the pro-China President is expected to be presented to Parliament shortly. This follows a disruption in the Maldivian Parliament where lawmakers clashed during a session to approve Muizzu's cabinet ministers.

Muizzu, 45, replaced India-friendly Ibrahim Mohamed Solih as President in September last year. After assuming office, Muizzu requested India to withdraw its 88 military personnel from Maldives by March 15.

The personnel were stationed to operate a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters provided by India. Muizzu, following a visit to China, cryptically stated that being a small nation does not give others the right to bully them.

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