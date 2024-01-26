Amid a diplomatic row between New Delhi and Male, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Friday extended his greetings to India on its 75th Republic Day.

In an official statement released by the Maldivian President’s office, Muizzu referred to the "centuries-old friendship" between the two nations founded on “mutual respect and a deep sense of kinship".

"President Mohamed Muizzu sent greetings and good wishes to the President and Prime Minister of India on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India. In separate messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Muizzu conveyed greetings and extended his heartfelt felicitations on commemorating the 75th Republic Day of India," the Maldives President's office said in a statement.

Muizzu also wished continued peace, progress and property for India and its people in the coming years.

"President Muizzu conveyed good wishes from the government and the people of the Maldives to the government and the people of India. He underscored the Maldives-India bond nurtured by centuries of friendship, mutual respect, and a deep sense of kinship. The President expressed hope for continued peace, progress, and prosperity for the Government and people of India for years to come," the statement added.

Alongside the President, Maldives foreign minister Moosa Zameer also extended greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Warmest greetings and sincere good wishes to Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and the friendly people of India on the joyous occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India. I am confident that the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Maldives and India will continue to flourish in the years ahead," Zameer wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

This is the first time that Maldivian leaders have posted a message for India ever since tensions simmered between the two nations after deputy ministers of the island nation made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statements led to a large-scale boycott of travel destinations in the Maldives by Indians.