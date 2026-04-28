Man charged with attempt to assassinate Trump at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump following a shooting at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, according to US authorities.

The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly opened fire on Saturday evening at the Washington Hilton, where the high-profile event was being held. Senior officials, including First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance, were present at the venue.

Charging documents released by the US Justice Department state that Allen ran through a security checkpoint carrying a long gun and discharged a weapon shortly after passing the magnetometer. A US Secret Service officer was shot once in the chest but was protected by a ballistic vest. The officer sustained injuries during the response.

Security personnel quickly intervened and subdued the suspect. Authorities confirmed that the President and other attendees were evacuated safely, and the situation was contained within minutes.

Prosecutors have filed multiple charges against Allen, including attempting to assassinate the president, transporting a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspect managed to fire a limited number of shots before being overpowered. He added that the individual had barely breached the security perimeter and was immediately restrained by Secret Service and law enforcement personnel.

Preliminary findings indicate the suspect may have been targeting members of the Trump administration. Officials maintained that the security response was swift and effective in preventing further harm.

Speaking after the incident, Trump described the suspect as “radicalised” and referred to a manifesto allegedly linked to him, suggesting a shift in beliefs. He also recalled being instructed by security personnel to take cover during the incident and said he followed their directions.

The President praised the response of the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies, stating that the threat was neutralised quickly and the event secured.