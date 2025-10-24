Manish Gupta appointed as next ambassador of India to Ireland

Manish Gupta, currently serving as India’s High Commissioner to Ghana, has been named the next ambassador to Ireland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on October 24. According to the MEA, Gupta, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1998 batch, “is expected to take up the assignment shortly.”

India and Ireland share a long history of diplomatic and cultural ties. The Indian community in Ireland numbers around 80,000, including approximately 33,900 persons of Indian origin, 40,000 non-resident Indians, and about 10,000 students. The majority work in healthcare, IT, engineering, and senior management roles, with the community “well-regarded locally and integrated well into Irish society,” the Indian Embassy in Dublin noted.

Historical links between the two countries date back to the 19th century, when many Irish nationals joined the British Civil Service and medical, engineering, and army services in India. Connections were further strengthened by interactions between nationalist movements in the early 20th century.

Formal diplomatic relations were established in 1947, with India opening its embassy in Dublin in 1951 and Ireland establishing its embassy in New Delhi in 1964.

Earlier this year, External Affairs Minister visited Ireland from 6 to 7 March, meeting President Michael D Higgins, his Irish counterpart Simon Harris, and former Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

During the visit, the minister also engaged with Indian students at University College Dublin on “India’s View of the World” and met members of the Indian community in Ireland.