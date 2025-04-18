Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held talks with Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, focusing on strengthening the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The discussions covered bilateral cooperation across sectors and included an exchange of views on regional and global developments.

“Had a productive discussion with HE Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia,” Margherita posted on X.

“We explored ways to take forward the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and realise the shared vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister HE Anwar Ibrahim… Also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

Margherita arrived in Malaysia on Thursday, his first official visit to the country as Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles. He is leading the Indian delegation at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair on April 18–19. The event is part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025.

“Glad to arrive in Kuala Lumpur for my first visit to Malaysia… Looking forward to my engagements with the Malaysian senior dignitaries, the launch of initiatives under ASEAN-India Year of Tourism 2025,” he said on social media.

The tourism programme, supported by the ASEAN-India Fund and organised in partnership with the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, aims to promote India's tourism potential with a spotlight on North-East India.

Margherita is also scheduled to meet members of the Indian community in Malaysia during his visit.