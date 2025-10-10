Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for leading Venezuela’s democratic struggle

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, recognising her relentless fight for democracy and human rights in a country long gripped by authoritarian rule.

Machado, who has spent more than two decades championing free elections and civic freedoms, was honoured for what the committee called her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Once a rising democracy, Venezuela has in recent years descended into political repression and economic collapse. Millions have fled poverty and persecution, while dissenters face imprisonment and violence. Against this backdrop, Machado has become a central figure of resistance, uniting a previously divided opposition around the demand for transparent governance and the rule of law.

As founder of the pro-democracy organisation Súmate, Machado began advocating for fair elections over 20 years ago, choosing, in her own words, “ballots over bullets.” Despite repeated attempts by the regime to silence her through bans and threats, she continued to push for political reform and citizen participation.

Ahead of Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election, Machado was barred from running by authorities. Instead, she rallied behind opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, leading a vast volunteer movement that monitored polling stations across the nation. Despite harassment and intimidation, their work revealed an opposition victory that the regime refused to acknowledge.

The Nobel Committee praised Machado for her “civilian courage” and her steadfast commitment to peaceful methods in the face of severe repression. It noted that her leadership has “brought the opposition together” and that she remains “a symbol of democratic hope” for millions of Venezuelans.

Currently living in hiding due to threats against her life, Machado has refused to leave Venezuela, saying her fight is not only for political change but for the right of every citizen to live in freedom.

“The tools of democracy are also the tools of peace,” the committee said. “Maria Corina Machado embodies the hope of a different future—one where citizens’ voices are heard and their rights are protected.”

The announcement was shared on the Nobel Prize’s official Facebook page, marking a historic recognition of one of Latin America’s most determined advocates for democracy.